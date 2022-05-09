Three teenagers were arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with the blaze and ‘released on bail while investigations continue’.

And Nottinghamshire Police today confirmed that the three 18-year-olds are ‘all still on bail’.

Twenty engines were called to the Grade II-listed mill in the early hours of March 28, with crews fighting the blaze externally as part of the structure was collapsing.

Hermitage Mill at the height of the blaze

The incident caused a huge knock-on effect around the district, with businesses forced to stay shut because of road closures, and council staff unable to access their nearby depot. Bins around the district also went unemptied.

Shortly afterwards, police revealed the three had been arrested on suspicion of arson.

Within days, specialist demolition crews were called in to pull the building, which dates from 1782, down because it had become unstable.