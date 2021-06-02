Investigation launched after suspected arson attack in Bolsover

An investigation has been launched into a suspected arson attack in Bolsover.

By Phil Bramley
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 6:52 am

Emergency services were called around 12.30am on Tuesday, 1 June, to a fire at a property on Valley Road.

One car was destroyed by the fire, and another car was damaged, as well as the roof to a car port and a neighbouring property.

Police are investigating the blaze in Bolsover.

Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution while crews from Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service dealt with the blaze.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have noticed anyone acting suspiciously the night before, particularly from around 11.30pm onwards.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101, quoting reference 21*300977

