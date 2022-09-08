Image released of man police wish to speak to after suspected drug dealing incident at Derbyshire pub
Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to following a suspicious incident at a pub.
Derbyshire Constulary believe the man may have information which could help their enquiries into an incident at The Bluebell Inn, on High Street, Alfreton.
The appeal follows reports a man had allegedly tried to offer suspected drugs to others in the courtyard of the pub.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
What time the Tour of Britain reaches Mansfield district
-
2
Mansfield woman ‘possessed’ when she bit ex’s mum’s breast in horrifying attack
-
3
Mansfield man faces Crown Court accused of causing death of great-grandma by dangerous driving
-
4
Clipstone woman suspected she was pregnant during fourth drink-drive conviction
-
5
Sutton man’s furious rant made his ex-partner and mother barricade kitchen
The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Derbyshire police on the details below, quoting reference 22000498300:
Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website – There are several crime reporting tools on the force website or use the https://s-url.co/GWUBAAonline contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.