News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Image released of man police wish to speak to after suspected drug dealing incident at Derbyshire pub

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to following a suspicious incident at a pub.

By Alana Roberts
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 8:16 am
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 12:03 pm

Derbyshire Constulary believe the man may have information which could help their enquiries into an incident at The Bluebell Inn, on High Street, Alfreton.

The appeal follows reports a man had allegedly tried to offer suspected drugs to others in the courtyard of the pub.

Read More

Read More
Mansfield man faces Crown Court accused of causing death of great-grandma by dan...
Derbyshire police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to following a suspicious incident at a Derbyshire pub

Most Popular

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Derbyshire police on the details below, quoting reference 22000498300:

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – There are several crime reporting tools on the force website or use the https://s-url.co/GWUBAAonline contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.