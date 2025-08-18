Illegal vapes and cigarettes seized in Mansfield

A large quantity of illegal tobacco products were seized during an enforcement operation in Mansfield.

Officers supported Trading Standards staff to carry out an enforcement operation at a premises in Westgate on Tuesday afternoon.

More than 100 non-compliant vapes were seized, before a search was carried out on a car parked outside.

The vehicle was found to contain a large amount of suspect illegal cigarettes and tobacco.

The car and the suspected contraband – worth nearly £40,000 – were seized.

PC Kev Marshall, who assisted in the operation, said: “Illegal vapes and tobacco products cause real harm to our communities and can also be linked to other more serious criminal offending.

“We regularly carry out test purchases at local premises to ensure they are complying with the law, and I am pleased to say that most of our retailers are acting in a responsible.

“Those who are not – who are either serving underage children or selling illegal products – can expect to face this kind of enforcement action and all the consequences that go with it.”