Historic 1780 building set for much-needed repairs -- all the latest Mansfield plans

Repairs and renovations are on the cards for an attractive, old building considered to be a significant slice of Mansfield’s history.

Westgate House, on Chesterfield Road South, is a distinctive Georgian town property which dates back to 1780 and benefited from alterations and additions made in the mid-19th century.

A grade II listed building since 1978, it comprises the main three-storey structure and an adjoining coach house, all enclosed by stone walls. At the back is a car park, off Westfield Lane, used by staff and clients.

Westgate House has been the headquarters of the highly respected law firm, Elliot Mather Solicitors, for many years but is now showing signs of wear and tear that need attention.

Westgate House on Chesterfield Road South, a grade II listed building dating back to 1780, is the subject of a planning application to Mansfield District Council. (PHOTO BY: Alan Murray-Rust)

Therefore, Alan Grant, of Elliot Mather, has submitted a planning application to Mansfield District Council for repair and renovation work to the rear conservatory, which forms part of the coach house, and external repointing work to the north-east side gable wall of the main building.

Considered to be particularly essential are roof repairs to the coach house to safeguard the building’s future.

Planning statements have been prepared by David P Formon, of the applicants’ agents, Building Design Consultancy Ltd, of Ravenshead.

One of the statements says: “Westgate House and coach house contribute to the historic setting of Mansfield and provide positive significance. They represent strong values for the district of Mansfield and the wider community.

As well as the main building, Westgate House in Mansfield includes an old coach house. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

"Any development taking place, be it new or repair work, will potentially impact on the appearance and significance of the listed building and setting.

"However, where deemed appropriate, the necessary repairs will be required in order to maintain the building’s life expectancy.

"In terms of visual appearance, there will be negligible change to the buildings for the repairs and renovations proposed.”

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and hope to make a decision or recommendation by their deadline date of Wednesday, August 20.

Other planning applications received by Mansfield Council in recent days include these:

19 Sherwood Street, Warsop – advertisement consent for new signage.

25 Birkland Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse – single-storey front extension and two-storey rear extension.

3 Redcar Close, Mansfield – first-floor side extension.

Land at Pleasley Hill Farm, Water Lane, Pleasley – discharge of condition (detailed surface water drainage design and management strategy) relating to outline planning application for up to 850 dwellings, business use, hotel, petrol filling station, care home and shops.

17 Baggaley Crescent, Mansfield – single-storey side extension and installation of new roof over part of existing ground floor.

Land next to the A617 Mansfield/Ashfield Regeneration Route (Marr) between Nottingham Road and Southwell Road West, Mansfield – variation of Section 106 agreement and discharge of conditions (management and maintenance of streets and timetables for highway works) relating to outline planning application for the development of 169.3 hectares of land for employment, commercial. residential, retail, healthcare, community, educational and leisure uses.

Unit 7-8, Woodhouse Centre, High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse – advertisement consent for two illuminated timber fascia signs.

1-3 Church Street, Mansfield – new external signage for Lloyds Bank.

215 Nottingham Road, Mansfield – removal of five trees and work to three other trees, all covered by a preservation order.

Interested residents can post their comments about any of the above applications on the council’s website.