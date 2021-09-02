Thousands of Notts families due to lose £1,000 a year when benefit is cut next month

The Government will remove its £20 per week uplift – brought in to support struggling families through the pandemic – from October 6 of this year.

It will mean a loss of £1,040 to the current, overall annual package received by claimants, or around £86.66 per month.

The changes have been described as “crude, callous and wicked” by one Nottinghamshire council leader, potentially affecting almost 100,000 families across the county and the City of Nottingham.

Families could be worse off to the tune of £1,000 per year

It comes as figures from leading charity The Joseph Rowntree Foundation broke down the number of families claiming either Universal Credit or Working Tax Credits by Parliamentary constituency.

The data includes families who have children and are also claiming one of the benefits.

The Nottingham North and Nottingham East constituencies are the worst-affected areas, with 14,460 and 14,250 families respectively impacted by the changes.

This includes 8,590 and 7,000 families with children, the figures have revealed.

A further 9,570 families claim either Universal Credit or Working Tax Credits in Nottingham South – 5,020 of which have children.

Outside the city, Mansfield constituency has the most family claimants, at 10,380, with 6,010 having children.

This is followed by 9,150 total families in neighbouring Ashfield – 5,440 of which have children.

Rushcliffe has the fewest claimants across Nottinghamshire with 4,040 families, while 8,770 total families claim in Bassetlaw, 5,600 in Broxtowe, 6,910 in Gedling, 6,390 in Newark and a further 7,530 in Sherwood.

The Government insists its priority is to help struggling families, with support packages to boost skills and increase future income.

But the removal of the uplift has concerned Councillor Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), leader of Ashfield District Council, who plans to lodge a motion at Nottinghamshire County Council opposing the changes next month.

Coun Zadrozny, who is also the leader of the Ashfield Independents on Nottinghamshire County Council, said:: “At a time when every penny counts, our poorest families are being hit with this cruel, callous and wicked cut.

“Families have lost the jobs or taken poorer paid jobs through no fault of their own.

“Foodbank use has gone through the roof at a time when supermarket and energy prices have rocketed.

“The £20 a week may not sound a lot to many, but others are set to face the choice of heating their homes or going without food.”

However, the Government insists the uplift was a temporary measure that supported families through the pandemic.

A DWP spokesperson added: “The Government’s unprecedented measures, including the temporary uplift in Universal Credit and the furlough scheme, have supported the nation through the economic shock of the toughest stages of the pandemic.