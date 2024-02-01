Homeless Sutton sex offender locked up until a home can be found for him

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Darren Frost, aged 36, admitted failing to comply with notification requirements under the Sex Offences Act on December 7. Ben Payne, prosecuting, said Frost was arrested on November 30 for the same offence.

He was convicted at Nottingham Crown Court for sexual activity with a girl under the age of 16 in 2012. He first breached an indefinite registration requirement in November 2019 and has breached it 13 times since then.

Charnelle Turner, mitigating, said: “We have represented Mr Frost for quite a while. We have recently only just obtained a psychiatric report. He falls within the lowest percentile of intelligence in the country – he is simply unable to understand these orders.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

“He cannot process and commit the orders to memory in the way you and I would. I know that is concerning for you because he has to be managed in the community.”

She said one night Frost slept outside the police station because he missed his registration date the day before and “thought that would be all right.”

She asked the bench to give him 14 days in custody so accommodation can be found and he wouldn’t be left to manage himself. “He has no support from family and no support from friends,” Ms Turner added.