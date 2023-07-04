Homeless Sutton man took hammer to pal’s front door after being told to ‘clear off’

Robbie Bowler kicked the door and shouted threats before taking the hammer from the boot of his car and smashing a glass panel at an address on Jephson Road, on May 26, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Sanjay Jerath, prosecuting, said 36-year-old Bowler drove away in his car and was found by police in a nearby pub car park.

He had been staying with a friend he had known “on and off” for two years and they had been drinking all night, he added.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Magistrates heard Bowler has 10 previous convictions for 15 offences, but none for criminal damage, and was last in trouble in August 2021.

Bowler, of Carnavon Grove, Sutton, admitted making threats and criminal damage.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said: “At the time of these offences he was homeless. Homelessness has been an issue for him since he was 19.”

Bowler was invited to stay for a few days, he said. He left to buy some food, but while he was out received a text from a woman, also staying at the address, telling him to “clear off”.

“He returned to the address and found some of his property had been bagged up and left outside.

"It's fair to say he saw red. He collected a hammer from his car where he has been living.”

The hammer was in Bowler’s car, because he uses it for his job as a ground worker, Mr Stocks said.

“He accepts that banging on the door in broad daylight with a hammer would be likely to alarm people in that residential area," he said. “He is receiving prescribed medication for mental illness.

“Some people have taken advantage of him by inviting him to stay and then taking some of his property. He accepts he did wrong.”