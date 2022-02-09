Nottingham Crown Court heard Darren Frost was jailed for four years after his conviction for sexual activity with a girl under the age of 16 in 2012, and placed on the sex offenders register for life.

David Outterside, prosecuting, said Frost failed to comply with an order to regularly notify police of his address in 2019 and 2020, and was jailed for 16 weeks last March.

The court heard he was sleeping rough outside Mansfield Police Station when he claimed to be living at an address on Langham Place.

Police discovered that address did not exist and Frost was found to be in breach of the notification requirements.

The court heard that when officers came to arrest him at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, in November, he lunged and lashed out, swore ‘he wasn’t going to be arrested’ and said: “What are you going to do about it?”

Frost kicked out and was verbally abusive as he was taken to the ground.

When he spat, his spittle landed on the face and in the mouth of an officer.

A spit hood was placed on him and he was taken into custody – the court heard he has been on remand at Nottingham prison since.

Frost, aged 34, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to comply and resisting a constable.

Stefan Fox, mitigating, said Frost deserved full credit for his early guilty plea.

A psychiatric report found his IQ is in ‘the extremely low range’ and his low cognitive functions mean he will likely require ongoing, lifelong support.

When told about the notification requirements he said: “I don’t get it.”

Mr Fox said: “He was given legal documents which are difficult enough for lawyers to understand, let alone men in his situation,.

“It’s a sad state of affairs. He always feels lonely and has no family or friends.

“The only social interaction he seems to have is with other people on his wing of the prison.”

Jailing Frost for 44 weeks, Judge Nigel Godsmark QC told him: “It’s a little difficult for me to accept you don’t understand what you have to do.”