Homeless Mansfield man was drunk at the wheel of the car in which he lives

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Daniel Hall was found in a silver Ford Focus “crashed into a kerb” on Fairfield Drive, with both front tyres flat and the spare nearby, on August 19, at 1.50am.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said Hall was slurring his speech. A breath test showed he was more than three times the drink-drive limit.

She said there was a high likelihood he had been driving.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Hall, aged 33, who has no previous convictions, admitted being in charge of vehicle while unfit through drink

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said the self-employed fleet manager, was made homeless following an acrimonious divorce.

He said: “When Hall is not able to be put up by friends and family, he resorts to sleeping in his car.”