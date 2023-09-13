Homeless Mansfield man was drunk at the wheel of the car in which he lives
Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Daniel Hall was found in a silver Ford Focus “crashed into a kerb” on Fairfield Drive, with both front tyres flat and the spare nearby, on August 19, at 1.50am.
Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said Hall was slurring his speech. A breath test showed he was more than three times the drink-drive limit.
She said there was a high likelihood he had been driving.
Hall, aged 33, who has no previous convictions, admitted being in charge of vehicle while unfit through drink
Mark Stocks, mitigating, said the self-employed fleet manager, was made homeless following an acrimonious divorce.
He said: “When Hall is not able to be put up by friends and family, he resorts to sleeping in his car.”
Hall was banned from driving for six months, fined £500 and ordered to pay a £200 surcharge and £85 costs.