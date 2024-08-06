Homeless man who stole whiskey in Mansfield says friendship with dog will help turn his life around
Peter Atkins, aged 34, admitted the theft straight after he committed it on June 20, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.
The court heard he has 37 previous convictions for 81 offences, including 36 for theft and dishonesty.
He was last in court on April 22 when he was jailed for 12 weeks for shop theft and possessing a blade.
Chris Perry, mitigating, said the first question was for the probation service to decide whether he can remain in the community or must be recalled to prison.
He said: "There is a positive recommendation today.
"He has a long record and he has many prison sentences under his belt."
He said Atkins' earlier prison sentences were justified because violence or threats were involved, but this time he didn't try to confront or intimidate anyone.
"He has had the benefit of a street outreach mental health worker for the best part of two years.
"She has pushed and pushed to get him to the point where he gets keys to supported accommodation."
He said it was a ‘stepping stone’ where Atkins can prove he is responsible enough to have his own address.
He added: "It is hard to tell someone to change their habits when their addictions are an escape from a hard life.
The court also heard Atkins now has his benefits sorted and is on a methadone script
Mr Perry also said Atkins had ‘befriended and found great companionship with a dog whose owner is at the end of life and can't look after it’.
He continued: "Having the dog has given him something to care about.
"He can't just disappear off the planet for three or four hours on drugs – he has a responsibility."
Mansfield magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation days and fined him £40 with £35 compensation on July 30.
The presiding magistrate told him: "You've got something to lose now and you need to protect that."We are going to give you a chance and if you take it, you will keep your accommodation and that dog."