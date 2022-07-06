Homeless man threatened Mansfield council officer who moved him on in the past

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Denis Fairbanks was begging outside Morrisons in Mansfield Woodhouse, when he began hurling insults at the Mansfield Council officer, who was accompanied by his three children, at 7pm, on May 23.

Danel Wilshaw, prosecuting, said the officer's son asked Fairbanks why he was making the comments, and he replied: “Because he always picks on the homeless. Your dad's a bully.”

Fairbanks, aged 29, of no fixed address, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

Morrisons, Woodhouse Centre, High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse

Chris Perry, mitigating, said: “Begging is still a crime and that brought them into conflict. It was his job to endlessly move him on, but that was left in the past.”

The court heard Fairbanks was housed in March 2020 because of the lockdown and ‘this was a potential turning point and change for the better’.

But, Mr Perry said, after he was burgled twice by people he trusted, Fairbanks ‘decided there was no point in having possessions’ and left the accommodation.

Mr Perry said: “He is not entitled to be housed again. Part of the problem is the bitterness.

“His victim represents the local authority.

“It was unpleasant, uncalled-for and entirely unjustified.”

The court heard a restraining order banning Fairbanks from all contact would put him in ‘an invidious position’' if the officer approached him while carrying out his duty.