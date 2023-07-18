Historic Mazda Miata seized by Shirebrook police as driver caught doing donuts in car park - following previous warnings for anti-social driving
Officers from Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team approached the driver of a classic convertible after they spotted the car driving in an anti-social manner and doing donuts in the car park.
Officers initially planned to speak to the driver in order to advise and educate them.
However, after they carried out a few checks at the scene, it turned out the driver had previously been issued with a warning for anti-social driving earlier this year. The vehicle has now been seized.
A team spokesman said: “Rule number one, don’t drive your vehicle in an anti-social or dangerous manner. Rule number two, leave the donuts for us! D’oh!”