Officers from Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team approached the driver of a classic convertible after they spotted the car driving in an anti-social manner and doing donuts in the car park.

Officers initially planned to speak to the driver in order to advise and educate them.

Officers from Derbyshire Police's Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team approached the driver of a classic convertible Mazda Miata after they spotted the car driving in an anti-social manner and doing donuts in a car park. (Photo by: Derbyshire Police)

However, after they carried out a few checks at the scene, it turned out the driver had previously been issued with a warning for anti-social driving earlier this year. The vehicle has now been seized.