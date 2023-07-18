News you can trust since 1952
Historic Mazda Miata seized by Shirebrook police as driver caught doing donuts in car park - following previous warnings for anti-social driving

A historic Mazda Miata was seized after the driver was seen doing donuts in a car park – having already been given warnings for his manner of driving earlier this year.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 18th Jul 2023, 06:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 06:52 BST

Officers from Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team approached the driver of a classic convertible after they spotted the car driving in an anti-social manner and doing donuts in the car park.

Officers initially planned to speak to the driver in order to advise and educate them.

Officers from Derbyshire Police's Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team approached the driver of a classic convertible Mazda Miata after they spotted the car driving in an anti-social manner and doing donuts in a car park. (Photo by: Derbyshire Police)Officers from Derbyshire Police's Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team approached the driver of a classic convertible Mazda Miata after they spotted the car driving in an anti-social manner and doing donuts in a car park. (Photo by: Derbyshire Police)
However, after they carried out a few checks at the scene, it turned out the driver had previously been issued with a warning for anti-social driving earlier this year. The vehicle has now been seized.

A team spokesman said: “Rule number one, don’t drive your vehicle in an anti-social or dangerous manner. Rule number two, leave the donuts for us! D’oh!”