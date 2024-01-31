HGV driver refused to cooperate with cops after being found in the boot
Police found Vadim Matevjevs on a mattress in a 4X4 with loud music playing and the engine running on January 8, prosecutor Lauren Hemsley said.
He refused to provide a breath sample at the roadside, ignored the Russian interpreter who was called over the telephone at the station, and demanded a lawyer. The court heard he has one previous conviction for criminal damage from 2020.
Taras Demchuk, mitigating, said Matevjevs’ girlfriend was the driver and she left the engine on because “it was freezing that night”.
"The police knocked on the back window and woke him up," he said. "At the police station he was confused about why he was asked to provide a specimen of breath. I have had the chance to explain that he was wrong and he is deeply remorseful.
“He had no intention to drive. He unintentionally committed the offence. He is not a regular drinker because he has an underlying medical condition.”
Mr Demchuk asked the magistrates to consider his “exceptional personal circumstances” as he is sole breadwinner for his three children. “The vehicle was stationary," he added. “There was no intention to drive.”
Matevjevs, 34, of Arundel Drive, admitted failing to cooperate with a preliminary test, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court. He was fined £484 with a £194 surcharge and £85 costs. His licence was endorsed with ten penalty points.