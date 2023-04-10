Heroin, cocaine and cannabis seized after police carry out two drugs raids in Mansfield

Heroin, cocaine, cash and weighing scales were seized in the first raid, which took place at a property on Cropwell Court.

Three people – a man and a woman both aged 45 and a 53-year-old man – were arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply following the raid on Wednesday, April 5, shortly after 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were later released on bail as investigations continue.

Four people were arrested.

Some 150 cannabis plants were seized in the second raid, a short-time later, at an address on Brick Kiln Lane.

Nineteen-year-old Sulejman Shehu, of Brick Kiln Lane, was arrested and later charged with producing cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court the following day when his case was adjourned to a further hearing. Shehu was remanded into custody.

The plants were taken away and destroyed and a suspect was also detained.

Sergeant Alice Bartle, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield neighbourhood policing team, said: “Drug-related crime is a blight on our community and we are determined to keep up the pressure on those who supply illegal substances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are listening to our residents and working hard every day to gather the necessary intelligence to take this kind of decisive action.

“I urge anyone who is concerned about criminal activity in their area to give us a call and let us know about it.”