It came after officers investigating a burglary at a home in Bathwood Drive, Sutton, made an arrest.

The arrest came after officers were called to Beckhampton Road, Bestwood, after reports a man had breached a restraining order by approaching a woman.

While detaining him, on Monday, at about 1.30pm, officers found cash and a wrap of cannabis.

Bathwood Drive, Sutton. (Photo by: Google Maps)

As the suspect was taken into custody, officers became suspicious about his behaviour and a strip search was carried out – when “significant amounts” of crack cocaine and heroin were discovered in his underpants.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, harassment and burglary.

Two cars were stolen in the burglary, on June 11, along with high-value items.

Police investigator Nikki Wiley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As a force we attend every house burglary and carry out a detailed investigation. This is because we know the impact this unpleasant and invasive crime can have on victims.