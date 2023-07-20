News you can trust since 1952
Heroin and cocaine found in Sutton burglary suspect’s pants

A “large stash” of class A drugs were found the pants of a burglary suspect during a police search.
By Jon Ball
Published 20th Jul 2023, 07:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 07:28 BST

It came after officers investigating a burglary at a home in Bathwood Drive, Sutton, made an arrest.

The arrest came after officers were called to Beckhampton Road, Bestwood, after reports a man had breached a restraining order by approaching a woman.

While detaining him, on Monday, at about 1.30pm, officers found cash and a wrap of cannabis.

Bathwood Drive, Sutton. (Photo by: Google Maps)Bathwood Drive, Sutton. (Photo by: Google Maps)
As the suspect was taken into custody, officers became suspicious about his behaviour and a strip search was carried out – when “significant amounts” of crack cocaine and heroin were discovered in his underpants.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, harassment and burglary.

Two cars were stolen in the burglary, on June 11, along with high-value items.

Police investigator Nikki Wiley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As a force we attend every house burglary and carry out a detailed investigation. This is because we know the impact this unpleasant and invasive crime can have on victims.

“I’m pleased this suspect is in custody and our investigation into the burglary is ongoing.”