Have your say on project to improve feelings of safety on Kirkby estate

A Home Office Safer Streets project is currently being run across Coxmoor Estate in the town, which is focused on reducing neighbourhood crimes and improving feelings of safety.

A key part of the project is community cohesion and involving the community within the project to ensure delivery matches what local people want.

Police are now asking residents to share their ideas.

Police patrolling on the Coxmoor Estate in Kirkby.

A police spokesperson said: “We want to hear your ideas, whether they be services led or supported. If community champions wish to step forward and take ownership to improve the local area – brilliant.”

The police also shared a few ideas that they feel could improve feelings of safety and improve relationships between residents and services.

These include:

Community SpeedWatch – the scheme works by volunteers deploying to areas of concern using safe working practices given by police and monitor speed of vehicles in the area.

Details of offending vehicles are sent to co-ordinators who will send warning letters to those breaking the speed limit. This is an education strategy, which, if areas are flagging as concerns, will direct future enforcement.

A spokesperson added: “Speedwatch groups will typically operate within parish councils with the equipment to set costing approximately £500, which hopefully is achievable for parish councils wishing to operate the scheme.

“Equally, residents groups can set up groups. At present under the Safer Streets project, we have funding available so if this is of interest please get in touch and we can work together to make our roads safer for all.”

Neighbourhood Watch schemes – these allow neighbours to look out for each other and suspicious incidents can be reported to the police.

The police added: “We will happily support any Neighbourhood Watch groups wishing to operate within Ashfield and can provide crime data to support meetings/ will regularly attend and can provide specific preventative advice for differing crime types.”

Neighbourhood Alert – the system allows police and partners to communicate with residents. They will send out weekly updates on crime types happening within each neighbourhood area to keep people informed of emerging issues.