‘Hard-up’ Kirkby man who burgled shisha bar caught with drugs and blade

Adam Pawlak caused £300 of damage when he forced his way into an open yard at Lounge 212, on Church Side, in Mansfield, at 5.30am on March 10, said prosecutor Alexis Mercer.

He took eight drills, which were valued at £1,000 to £1,200, but the break-in was captured on CCTV and he was arrested two days later.

Police officers found a small packet of amphetamine and a lock knife in his pockets.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

The court heard Pawlak has five previous convictions for 14 offences but nothing for weapons or burglary. He was last before the courts in October 2021 for possession of crack cocaine.

Neil O'Sullivan, mitigating, said there was "a plethora of offending in 2021" but before that Pawlak had stayed out of trouble since 2012.

"Quite clearly he is capable of remaining trouble-free for long periods of time and you may feel there is a strong prospect of rehabilitation," he said.

"He has honoured the conditions of an electronically-monitored curfew from 9pm to 6am."

A probation report said Pawlak was motivated by drugs but he claimed his actions were more to do with the “financial dire straits” he found himself in, Mr O'Sullivan said.

"He has approached food banks and Citizen's Advice to gain funds," he said. "The tools were taken in an effort to make some sort of modest income."

He said the Stanley knife Pawlak was carrying when arrested was a work tool and “he handed it over to police at once.”

"He is very anxious to do something positive about his amphetamine use,” Mr O’Sullivan told the court.

Pawlak, aged 37, of Arthur Green Avenue, Kirkby, admitted burglary, possession of a class B drug and a blade, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He received a six-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 12 rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work.