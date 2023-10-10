News you can trust since 1952
Grieving Selston man was FOUR times over the limit when police caught him

A grieving Selston man who was four times over the drink drive limit when police stopped him later failed to provide a specimen for analysis, a court has heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 10th Oct 2023, 17:32 BST- 1 min read
Officers received a tip-off about a suspected drink driver and found Steven Castledine as he drove past his home at 3pm, on September 8.

They made four or five attempts to signal him before he came to a stop and had to apply his handbrake for him, said prosecutor Daniel Wilshaw.

Castledine, aged 58, had three bottles of beer on the passenger seat and was so "heavily intoxicated" they had to repeat their questions.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
A breath test at the roadside showed he had 139 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 25 microgrammes.

But when he was taken to the police station he failed to provide a sample for the formal breathalyser.

His solicitor said Castledine, who has no previous convictions, had "a very difficult few months” following the death of his mother, redundancy and health problems.

He became upset after visiting his mother's grave and went to the pub to talk to friends.

"It's not something he has done before and he is extremely ashamed to be here today," his solicitor said.

Castledine, of Alfreton Road, Selston, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay an £80 surcharge with £85 costs.

He was disqualified from driving for 28 months but a rehabilitation course would reduce the ban by 25 per cent if he completes if before May 2025.