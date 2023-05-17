News you can trust since 1952
Grieving Ollerton man flipped works van after downing 10 pints and driving

A grieving Ollerton man flipped a works van on to its side in the early hours after downing 10 pints and deciding to cheer himself up by visiting a friend, a court heard.

By Tim Cunningham
Published 17th May 2023, 11:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 11:58 BST

David Laughton crashed into the central reservation on Forest Road, and tipped the Ford Transit van onto its side on the pavement, on May 1, at 12.40am, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said that Laughton told police he had been in the pub from 3pm until 10.30pm where he drank 10 pints and then walked home.

However, he then decided to visit a friend in Lowdham and the crash happened when he swerved to avoid hitting a post.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Laughton, aged 56, of Whinney Lane, Ollerton, admitted driving with excess alcohol.

Ian Pridham, mitigating on behalf of Laughton said the groundworker recently became depressed after losing a relative and a close friend.

“He became more and more melancholy and depressed as the day wore on,” he said.

“He made the stupid decision to visit a friend to cheer himself up.

“He has accepted that he needs some help and has taken time off work.”

Mr Pridham said the company he works for “think highly enough of him to keep him on the books”.

Laughton was fined £500 and ordered to pay a £200 surcharge and £95 court costs.

He was banned from driving for 18 months but a drink-drivers' rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 18 weeks if he successfully completes it before May 2024.