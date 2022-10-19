Grief-stricken Kirkby man pepper-sprayed by cops after he flouted driving ban

Officers saw Jack Wright accelerate off in a black BMW and struggled to keep up with him before he pulled over, on Main Street, just before 1am, on August 25.

Lottie Tyler, prosecuting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, said he refused to answer their questions and when he became 'irate' the officers used PAVA spray on him, said

Wright, aged 31, tested positive for alcohol, but refused to provide a blood sample at the police station and gave a no-comment interview.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

The court heard he has two previous convictions for five offences.

He was banned for 12 months for drink driving, in May 2019, and for three years, in July 2021, when he also received a community order, for failing to provide a sample, and driving without a licence or insurance.

Wright, of Main Street, Kirkby, admitted failing to provide a sample, and driving without a licence or insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna Pusglove, mitigating, said: “I explained to him today that he has put himself in a very difficult position because of his previous convictions.

“His sister called to say his father had died. He was absolutely devastated and says he wasn't thinking straight. He drove a relatively short distance.”

Ms Pursglove said the dad-of-two is currently volunteering with an agency that helps victims of domestic violence.