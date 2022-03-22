Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s knife crime team were out on patrol on March 17 and were aware of a reported break-in at a pub in the town a month earlier.

Following intelligence around the burglary at the Picture House Pub in Fox Street, they approached a man in Outram Street, and a foot chase is reported to have ensued.

Cash was reportedly stolen from a fruit machine during the alleged break-in on February 26.

Shane Green, 31, of Woods Hill, Sutton, has been charged with burglary following the incident and has been released on conditional bail – he is due to appear before Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday April 6.

Two teenagers were also arrested by the knife crime team for a range of different alleged offences after a car they were in was pulled over during a routine stop and search.

A quantity of class A drugs, a small amount of cannabis, cash and a mobile phone were all seized by officers, following the effective stop and search in Barnes Crescent, Sutton, on March 15.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, taking a car without consent and also the offence of driving without a licence or insurance.

A 17-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, Nottinghamshire Police have confirmed.

They have both been released under investigation.

Sergeant Jon Groves, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Providing a visible presence on the streets also helps us to deter criminals, with stop and searches playing an invaluable role in helping us to identify and stop different crimes before they happen.

“Although the knife crime team’s main focus is keeping people safe by pursuing those who pose the greatest risk to our communities, the only way we can do this is by working proactively, while also acting on the latest intelligence, so I would like to commend our officers for their awareness in these cases.”

