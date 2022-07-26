Glasses smashed and people injured during violent fracas at Sutton pub

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard police were called to the New Cross pub, on Outram Street, following a reported series of assaults, on June 13, at about 9.45pm.

Andrew Conboy, prosecuting, said Thomas Seagrave and his partner were arrested on suspicion of affray after three people were injured, with one victim requiring stitches to the back of his head.

CCTV cameras captured Seagrave, aged 24, as he became involved in a verbal argument with a pub regular.

The New Cross pub, on Outram Street, Sutton.

The pub's landlady told the regular to sit down and be quiet, which he did, and said to Seagrave she did not want any trouble.

However, Mr Conboy said, Seagrave’s partner ‘started getting mouthy’ and when Seagrave was asked to leave ‘it all kicked off massively and got out of hand very quickly’.

The court heard Seagrave picked up a glass, but it was wrested from his hand before he punched a member of the bar staff in the face. A glass was thrown which hit someone else.

A double-glazed window was also smashed during the incident.

Seagrave, who is currently serving a 45-month sentence for possession of heroin with intent to supply, made no comment when he was interviewed.

The court heard he was previously sentenced to 40 months for attempted robbery.

Seagrave, currently of HMP Ranby, admitted using threatening, abusive, insulting words and behaviour with intent to cause fear of, and provoke unlawful violence when he appeared via video-link.

His defence counsel said Seagrave entered a guilty plea at the first opportunity for the incident which happened more than a year ago, on the day England beat Croatia 1-0.

She said he was initially trying to defend himself, but ‘accepts punching at a number of people’.

No-one was seriously injured.

She added Seagrave feels aggrieved because he and his partner were the only ones charged, while other people were involved but not identified.

The court heard he has been doing extremely well and was due to be transferred to an open prison