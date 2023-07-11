News you can trust since 1952
Frustrated Mansfield man fined for shouting abuse at council worker and police

A former Mansfield taxi driver who hurled a tirade of abuse at a council and police officers told magistrates he was frustrated because his pleas for help had been ignored.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 11th Jul 2023, 11:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 13:04 BST

Darren Rimmer slammed his first-floor window shut once he realised who was standing outside his home in Forest Town, on April 25, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Freddie Sail, prosecuting, said that when officers knocked at his door Rimmer began shouting and swearing and this “continued for some time”, before he swore and told them to get off his drive.

Swearing at the Nottinghamshire Council worker, he shouted: “Shut your gob, you're not the police. Get off my drive.”

Mansfield Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chad/nationalworld.comMansfield Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chad/nationalworld.com
Mansfield Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chad/nationalworld.com
And he ripped a leaflet up that was pushed through the letterbox.

He made no comment when interviewed by officers later.

The court he has 11 previous convictions for 38 offences and was last in trouble in 2012.

Rimmer, of Sanderling Street, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

The 47-year-old, who represented himself, said: “The offence came about because I was really wound up.”

The court heard the issue related to a Nottinghamshire Council service which he felt had let him down.

He said: “I asked them to go away in a polite manner at first. I am sorry. I was so wound up about it.

“We had asked for help previously and they weren't interested.”

Rimmer was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge, £85 costs, and £25 each in compensation to the council worker and two police officers.