Fraudster jailed after taking driving and theory tests for learners in Watnall

Nottingham Crown Court.

Car wash worker Ali Ahmad, aged 46, admitted a number of counts of fraud and conspiracy to conduct fraud, as part of a scam which lasted more than a year.

Nottingham Crown Court heard Ahmad, of Griffiths Close, Ipswich, Suffolk, helped learner drivers to obtain a full driving licence illegally by moonlighting as a fraudster at the driving test centre in Watnall and in Leicester.

He was jailed for 18 months for a total of 14 offences.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency reported Ahmad charged two men between £700 and £1,000 to take both the theory and practical driving tests required for full driving licences.

He had previously told an officer he would not receive payment if he failed the test, the court heard.

The court told him his driving test scam put members of the public in danger.

Matt Barker, DVSA head of enforcement investigations and counter fraud, said its priority is to protect everyone from unsafe drivers and vehicles.

He said: “Driving and theory tests exist to help ensure people have the correct knowledge, skills and attitude to drive on our roads. Circumventing the tests puts lives in danger.

“We have methods in place to detect test fraud and will come down hard on the people involved.