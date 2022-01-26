Four teenagers arrested after spate of burglaries on Mansfield Woodhouse street

Police were called to Eden Low, Mansfield Woodhouse, after suspects were seen attempting to gain entry to a car and a garage.

On arrival, on Monday, January 24, just before 9am, officers were told of further attempted burglaries at other properties in the street.

And police later linked the crimes to the theft of fuel from a petrol station on Leeming Lane South, Mansfield, earlier that day, at about 3.20am.

Eden Low, Mansfield Woodhouse.

With the help of CCTV footage, four teenagers were then located and arrested at a house on Shirland Drive, Mansfield.

Three boys, two aged 17 and one aged 14, and a 19-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Detective Sergeant Gary Hewson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is a great example of officers working together to arrest suspects and bring them into custody in a short space of time.

“We understand the lasting impact burglary can have on victims, both financially and emotionally, and will always do everything in our power to investigate any such incidents and get to the bottom of what happened, to ensure people who target victims are brought to justice.

“Our enquiries are continuing and even though we have made multiple arrests in relation to this incident we would still like to appeal to anyone who may have any information or saw anything suspicious in the area at the time to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information or CCTV footage is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 119 of January 24, 2022.