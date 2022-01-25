Thug jailed for Mansfield beer bottle attack which left man needing stitches

John Kemp, aged 35, used the full bottles to attack a man at a house in the town on March 30 last year.

After initially arguing with his victim in the living room, Kemp followed him to the bathroom where he seized upon both bottles.

The first was thrown at his victim, smashing on impact with his arm and causing a laceration that required stitches.

John Kemp

The second was used to strike the victim twice over the head, causing a further deep cut as it too shattered.

Kemp was arrested later in Mansfield Market Square. He later pleaded guilty to a charge or wounding with intent.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, he was jailed for three-and-a-half years. He was also handed a restraining order that will prevent him contacting his victim for the next ten years.

Sergeant Sharon Powar, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was violent assault that caused significant injuries to the victim. Glass bottles can make extremely dangerous weapons and it was only a matter of good fortune that more serious injuries were avoided.

“Kemp gave no thought at all to the potential consequences of his actions as he used these potentially lethal weapons to strike out at this victim and I am pleased he has now been brought to justice.”