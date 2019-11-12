Four men charged with murder of Sutton man to remain in custody until trial

Four men who have been charged with the murder of a Sutton man have been remanded in custody to await a crown court trial next month.

The men are charged with the murder of Ross Ball, aged 42, who died as a result of stab wounds following a serious incident in Langton Road on November 1.

The road was closed while police investigated.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to the area just after 10.30pm to reports of the stabbing, and Mr Ball was taken to Queen's Medical Centre - where he later died of his injuries.

Shaun Buckley, 28, of Lanchester Way, Solihull, John McDonald, 24, of Stratford Road, Hull Green, Anthony Daw, 24, of Cherry Grove, Smethwick and Jake Honer, 20, of Ludworth Avenue, Solihull appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court where they were remanded in custody.

They are set to appear at Nottingham Crown Court next month.

Another man Connor Sharman, 21, of no fixed address, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court earlier on November 8 charged with murder.

He is appearing at Nottingham Crown Court today.

A sixth man, Adam Collins, 35, of Forest Road, Sutton, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, after he was charged with assisting an offender. He is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on December 6.