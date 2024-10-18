Former Sutton man headbutted Asda guard after falling back into bad habits

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former Sutton man who headbutted a security guard at Asda had fallen back into a bad habit of heavy drinking when he returned to the town, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyle Evans began shouting and swearing when he was told to leave the Priestsic Road store because he is barred, on May 14.

Lyne Bickley, prosecuting, said Evans called the guard a "f****** nonce" and threaten to “spark him out” before spitting on his jacket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He headbutted him on the left cheekbone and tried to grab the guard’s throat but was restrained and pushed outside.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

The court heard he has 19 previous convictions for 40 offences and he was last in trouble in December 2022 when he received a suspended sentence.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Evans had a “spasmodic” record until 2017 but offences of drunk and disorderly, threats and assaults on emergency workers followed when he was street homeless and “surviving by drinking excessively.”

“All the orders were destined to fail to resolve his alcohol problem,” he said, adding that Evans “changed his lifestyle, met a new partner and is living with her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This one blot in the last two years occurred when he visited his father in Sutton and met his old cronies. Once he is back in a culture of drinking he reverts to what he was doing when street homeless.

“He now has the wherewithal to address the root cause of his problems.”

Mr Pridham said he has kept all his appointments and has done a lot to tackle his drinking.

“He is ticking all the boxes,” he said. “It's a crying shame he has been so stupid to get as drunk as he did.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans, aged 32, of Serlby Park Drive, Bircotes, admitted common assault and breaching a suspended sentence, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on September 19.

“I’m appalled by what I’ve seen on the CCTV,” the presiding magistrate told him.

“There was an old man with a walking stick and a woman with a young child. I hope you’re as disgusted as we are.”

Evans received a 12-week sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 16 rehabilitation days and a 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring tag. He was fined £80 with a £154, £150 compensation and £85 costs.