Former RAF medic sex offender failed to notify Mansfield police about passport
A former medic who was sacked from the RAF for sex offences failed to tell Mansfield police about applications for a new passport and two bank cards, a court heard.
Sean Symcox’s offender manager uncovered three breaches of notification requirements under the Sex Offences Act 2003, after he missed his annual review on March 29.
Sian Young, prosecuting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, said Symcox was convicted of eight offences, including inciting an underage girl to engage in sexual activity and sexual communications with a child, in June 2018.
He received a 12-month jail term and was dismissed from the Armed Forces, she said.
He was also made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order and placed on the sex offenders registers for 10 years.
Symcox, aged 32, of Carlton Street, Mansfield, admitted the notification breaches.
Arjun Madahar, mitigating, said: "First and foremost he wants to apologise for these breaches – they weren't malicious in nature.
“He failed to attend his annual review because he got his dates mixed up.
“He is not trying to evade the police – it was down to disorganisation on his part. He is not an ongoing risk.
“I think this whole process has been a wake-up call. He didn’t realise the passport notification was a requirement.”
He said Symcox’s dismissal as an RAF medic ‘effectively destroyed his life’, but he has ‘since turned his life around’ and works in a warehouse.
Symcox was fined £750 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £75 surcharge.
Magistrates said it was a 'careless mistake' and ‘an expensive mistake.'