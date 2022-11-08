Ex-Leicester City FC star PC Tommy Wright signed up as a student officer in 2020 after his professional football career came to and end.

The 38-year-old helped The Foxes back to the Premier League in the 2002/03 season before going on to play for Barnsley, Brentford, Blackpool and Aberdeen, also representing England at under-19 and U20 level.

Tommy went on to play more than 250 professional games during an 11-year career.

And now, the striker has returned to the pitch after making his debut for the UK Police Football Association in a 2-1 victory against the national police service of Ireland.

The response officer led the team out to play the Garda Siochana Football Association at Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road Stadium.

He said he jumped at the chance to play for the Leicestershire Police men’s team before being selected for the police national team representing Great Britain.

PC Wright said: “I was made captain of the team this season which fills me with so much pride – leading such a successful side and great group of men.

Tommy Wright in action.

“Being able to combine my previous career with my new one has been amazing and to continue to do something I love means a lot to me.

“To be selected to represent the GB side was a first for me and a great experience to play alongside officers from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“I have previously played in two friendlies for the England police team and the target now is to be selected in the squad for the European Championships next year which are being held in England.

“I have been lucky enough to represent my country during my playing career, so to be selected for the police national side next year would be an honour and fill me with immense pride.”

Tommy Wright, right, in action playing for Barnsley against Leeds United in 2006.

PC Wright, who has been treading the beat in his home town of Leicester, enjoyed a spell as a manager and coach winning the Southern Premier with Corby Town during the 2014-15 season. He also took the reigns at Nuneaton Town as player/coach before moving to Darlington, Stratford Town and later Mansfield Town.

It was during his time managing the Stags’ education programme that he spotted a job advert to become a trainee police officer.

He said: “I worked in football for 20 years and every part of it was a dream come true.

“I feel fortunate to have been involved in it as a player, coach and manager, which was something I had always wanted to achieve.

“I have always worked as part of a team, and that along with communication skills and people management, have set me on the right path to become a police officer.

