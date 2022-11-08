The 37-year-old, whose clubs include Notts County, Carlisle United and Workington, was already with the Stags working as head of academy goalkeeping for the past year but the club announced on Monday that he will now head the entire goalkeeping department as replacement for the recently departed Seamus McDonagh

Collin hung up his gloves last December to focus on his coaching career.

He has his own goalkeeping academy, AC1 Goalkeeping, and joined Mansfield last November after a spell with non-league club Basford United.

New Stags keeper coach Adam Collin.

Collin has already been working with Mansfield's senior keepers Christy Pym, Scott Flinders and Owen Mason as part of Nigel Clough's backroom team at the One Call Stadium.