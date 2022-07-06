Former Mansfield soldier ‘struggling with civilian life’ assaulted ex-partner

Timothy Bancroft assaulted the woman at an address on Carlingford Road, Hucknall, on January 22, said prosecutor Annelli Pritchard.

Bancroft, of Old Bakery Way, admitted assault when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

Jenny Gerard, mitigating, said Bancroft, aged 35, served 12 years in the Army, including two tours of Afghanistan, where he was based at Camp Bastion.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

“He had some terrible experiences,” she said. “He is struggling to adapt to civilian life.”

Bancroft hasn't been in trouble since 2015, she said, and is 'extremely remorseful.'

"There seems to be some way of resolving their differences at some point.”

Ms Gerard said the dad-of-two is also struggling financially and currently lives with his mother.