Forest Town motorbiker who fled from cops caught out by mist from his breath

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Michael Walton was riding one of two bikes that were travelling at speed on Crown Farm Way, on June 10, at 4.30am.

Pardeep Kalyan, prosecuting, said police were called after residents reported the nuisance bikers. They activated their blue lights and indicated for the riders to stop, but they ignored the officers.

Mr Kalyan said one of the bikes had a pillion passenger.

Crown Farm Way, Forest Town.

They rode the wrong way around a roundabout before ditching the bikes and running into nearby woods.

Officers followed them into the trees and saw the offenders were discarding their clothing.

They began to suspect something more serious was happening, Mr Kaylan added.

Walton, aged 24, was arrested after an officer saw a cloud of mist created by his breath rising from the middle of a field.

Mr Kaylan said the offence was aggravated by ‘excessive speed and aggressive driving’, but there were no injuries and no damage was caused.

Walton, of Twycross Road, Bestwood, admitted driving without due care and attention, driving without a licence or insurance, and failing to stop when instructed to do so.

Walton, who represented himself, apologised for the offences and told the court that he is unemployed and has not got a licence.