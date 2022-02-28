Members of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook neighbourhood policing team are now reviewing camera footage after firefighters were abused by a group of youths while on call to an open fire on February 25.

That night, Shirebrook Fire Station posted on Facebook: “At 7.15pm this evening, while in attendance at a fire in the open at the rear of Sports Direct Shirebrook, crew members were verbally abused and bombarded with projectiles by a group of 50-plus youths.

“This isn’t acceptable in any way shape or form.

The Sports Direct warehouse in Shirebrook, Derbyshire

“We are all members of this community and give everything we can as a crew to serve you.

"Disappointing is a understatement.

“Do you know where and what your kids are doing? This needs addressing.”

Police are reviewing videos from both fire engine cameras and body cams.