Missiles thrown at Shirebrook firefighters as large gang of youths shout abuse
Firefighters in Shirebrook are appealing for information after being verbally attacked by a large group of youths while attending an emergency call.
Members of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook neighbourhood policing team are now reviewing camera footage after firefighters were abused by a group of youths while on call to an open fire on February 25.
That night, Shirebrook Fire Station posted on Facebook: “At 7.15pm this evening, while in attendance at a fire in the open at the rear of Sports Direct Shirebrook, crew members were verbally abused and bombarded with projectiles by a group of 50-plus youths.
“This isn’t acceptable in any way shape or form.
“We are all members of this community and give everything we can as a crew to serve you.
"Disappointing is a understatement.
“Do you know where and what your kids are doing? This needs addressing.”
Police are reviewing videos from both fire engine cameras and body cams.