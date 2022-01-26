‘Foolhardy’ Mansfield man ‘borrowed’ partner's car and crashed it into railings

Nottingham Crown Court heard 42-year-old Richard Hannah cancelled the taxi he had ordered to take him to work for some overtime because it was late, on the night of May 17, last year.

Lauren Fisher, prosecuting, said: “As a result, the taxi would not take him when it did turn up.”

She said Hannah took his partner's black Kia Sportage and hit the railings while driving home in the early hours of May 18, before hiding it nearby.

When he showed his partner her vehicle, it had sustained £7,500 of damage and was missing its front bumper and number plate. It was later written off.

The court heard he has 23 previous convictions for 92 offences, including possession of class A drugs, in 2015, non-dwelling burglary, in 2016, and fraud and handling stolen goods, in 2018.

Ms Fisher said Hannah has since contributed half the cost towards a new £1,600 vehicle.

Hannah, of Bowling Street, Mansfield, admitted taking a vehicle without the owner's consent, driving without due care and attention, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Matthew Smith, mitigating, said Hannah was recalled to prison in December.

Mr Smith said: “He is clearly trying to make amends for this "foolhardy enterprise.

The court heard Hannah has ‘residual issues with drug abuse’, but completed sessions on understanding addiction issues while he was in prison.

Sentencing, Judge John Sampson told him: “I think you're making efforts to put your past behind you but you're finding it difficult.”

He imposed a eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 21 months, with a drug rehabilitation programme and 25 rehabilitation days.

He also fined Hannah £200 and banned him from driving for 12 months.

The judge warned Hannah he would review his progress in April and told him: “If you don’t co-operate you will find yourself back here.”