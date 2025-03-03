Five arrests in connection with Tuxford murder investigation

A further five people have been arrested in connection with an ongoing murder investigation.

Police were called to a report of an aggravated burglary in Lodge Lane, Tuxford, shortly after 10.40pm on Tuesday (February 25).

Twenty-two-year-old Taylor Green was found unresponsive outside and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officers have now arrested three men, aged 24, 26 and 43, on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

Two women, aged 23 and 24, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All five remain in custody.

A 24-year-old man arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of Mr Green's murder has now been released on conditional police bail.

A 21-year-old woman was previously released without charge.

Detective Inspector Clare Gibson, who is leading the inquiry, said: “Following the events of Tuesday night, the investigation team have been working to understand the sequence of events which led to Mr Green's death.

“We believe this was an isolated incident and are still appealing for any additional information that may help our inquiry.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 799 of 25 February 2025.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by clicking the following link: