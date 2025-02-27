Murder investigation launched after man found dead in Tuxford

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead at an industrial unit in Tuxford.

Police made the discovery having been called to a report of an aggravated burglary in Lodge Lane, just after 10.40pm on Tuesday (February 25).

A man was found unresponsive outside the location by police a short time later.

Officers commenced CPR but he was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Murder investigation launched in Tuxford. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

A 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder.

The man remains in custody. The woman has since been released without charge.

The victim has now been formally identified as 22-year-old Taylor Green.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Inspector Clare Gibson, who is leading the inquiry, said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Green’s loved ones during what must be an incredibly difficult time for them.

“An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

“I’d like to reassure the public that we believe this to be an isolated incident and there will be an increased police presence in the area while we continue with our lines of inquiry.

“We are actively seeking another three males in connection with the aggravated burglary and we have multiple teams and force resources dedicated to this search.

“A crime scene will remain in place until the forensic investigation has concluded.”

Inspector Rob Harrison, district commander for Bassetlaw, said: “This is a tragic incident and we are appealing to anyone who may have information about this incident to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"Any information you have, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, could play a role in helping us understand what has happened.”

If you saw anything, have any footage or information that could help detectives in their investigation, please do not hesitate to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 799 of 25 February 2025.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by clicking the following link: