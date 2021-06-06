Five arrested in Mansfield when weapons were used to smash up vans following crash

Posting on their facebook page, Mansfield District Police said the incident took place on Chesterfield Road North, on Saturday, June 5.

A woman was reported to have got out of one vehicle and smashed the windscreen with an axe, and also made threats after the vans collided.

The rear window of the other vehicle was then smashed with a hammer during the confrontation, at around 10.55am.

Five people were arrested

Response officers were on the scene within minutes of the incident being reported and arrested four men, aged 49, 41, 20 and 21, and a woman, aged 50, on suspicion of affray.

Following questioning, the men were released on police bail and the woman was released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Officers also recovered an axe and a hammer and seized both vehicles.

Inspector Kieron Hancock, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a self-contained incident between two sets of people who are believed to be known to each other.

"There is no excuse for the use of weapons in this way and we will always take swift action to deal with incidents like this. Officers made five arrests at the scene and are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

"Enquiries are continuing and I would urge anyone with information, or dash-cam footage of the disturbance, to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 310 of 5 June 2021."