Crews from Ashfield and Mansfield fire stations attended the incident on Sutton Road, close to Morrisons supermarket, following the call on Thursday, March 2, at about 9.50am.

The road was closed for a short time following the collision, which involved two vehicles.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “No injuries were reported. Firefighters attended to clear up coolant and other debris from the crash.”

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “When firefighters arrived, Nottinghamshire Police were on scene, and all persons had self-rescued before arrival.

