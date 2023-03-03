Firefighters and police called to Mansfield car crash
Police officers and firefighters were called to a crash on a major Mansfield road which saw the road closed for a short time.
Crews from Ashfield and Mansfield fire stations attended the incident on Sutton Road, close to Morrisons supermarket, following the call on Thursday, March 2, at about 9.50am.
The road was closed for a short time following the collision, which involved two vehicles.
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “No injuries were reported. Firefighters attended to clear up coolant and other debris from the crash.”
A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “When firefighters arrived, Nottinghamshire Police were on scene, and all persons had self-rescued before arrival.
“Our crews made the scene safe and left at about 10:15am.”