Feuding Mansfield man spat and rubbed ice-cream into neighbour's face

Colin McEwan approached the woman while she was out walking on the evening of June 19, said prosecutor Dan Church.

When he claimed she had been telling lies about him, the woman denied it and McEwan shoved the ice-cream he was holding into her face.

"Call me a nonce to my face," McEwan shouted. "You want to watch it or I will break your f****** jaw."

The woman said: "Is that the best you can do?" and he spat at her, with the spittle landing in her mouth and eyes, while shouting more abuse.

"Historically, they haven't got along and had a number of run-ins in the past," Mr Church said. "She took to filming her daily walk because she is fearful for her safety."

The court was shown mobile phone footage of the encounter in which McEwan screamed and ranted at her.

Probation officer Mark Buxton said McEwan was ready to work with the probation service and there had been a four-year gap since his last conviction.

Deborah Bell, mitigating, said: "There is anti-social behaviour on both sides. In some respects (the victim) will give as good as she gets.

"There is an application to the council to move one or the other parties out of the area, and I think this would be the best resolution.

"He fully accepts his behaviour was appalling," she said and urged the judge to suspend any sentence. "Since he was released from his last sentence he has been in constant employment.

"He is now a full-time carer for his partner of five years,” Ms Bell said. "He is very quick to anger. There are problems in his past which are very deep-rooted."

McEwan, 40, of Saundby Avenue, pleaded guilty to common assault, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

District Judge Andrew Meachin handed him an 18-week sentence, suspended for 18 months, and imposed 20 rehabilitation sessions.

An 18-month restraining order was made, with a £128 surcharge and £85 costs. The judge told him: "This is your final chance."