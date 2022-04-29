Ex-serviceman set fire to his own home to ‘sort out’ noisy kids nextdoor

Andrew Cutts told a 999 call handler he dowsed rags and chair legs with vodka before lighting them against an adjoining wall in his three-bedroom terrace, on Ferndale Close, at 11.30pm, on January 2, said prosecutor Gregor Purcell.

By the time firefighters arrived smoke was billowing from the property and the flames were knee-high.

They estimated it was five minutes away from being serious and could have had 'considerable implications' for the neighbouring property.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Nottingham Crown Court heard that earlier an 'irrational' Cutts had argued with his neighbour and demanded respect for having served in the armed forces. But he later slipped a note of apology through his neighbour's letterbox which quoted the bible.

When his neighbour's brother confronted him outside, Cutts said: "I am willing to do this to my own house to sort you out. I will do whatever it takes. I have started this fire to get my neighbour's kids."

He then punched the man, leaving him with a small laceration above his left eye that was treated at the scene.

Shanon English, mitigating, said Cutts, of previous good character, had a 'difficult childhood' and his first job in the armed forces had been 'particularly traumatic’.

A combination of epilepsy and depression cancelled out the effect of medication prescribed for his post-traumatic stress disorder, but she said he was now sober and had secured new accommodation in Mansfield.

Cutts, 47, pleaded guilty to arson with intent to endanger life and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, on February 18.

On Friday Judge Stuart Rafferty sentenced him to two years, suspended for 24 months, and imposed a community order with 40 rehabilitation days to address his consequential thinking and monitor his alcohol level.