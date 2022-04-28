Kirkby man’s violent attack on in-laws caused ‘catastrophic’ damage to his family

50-year-old Dean Wood launched the attack on the doorstep of his in-laws' home, on High Oakham Road, Mansfield, at 11.30am, on July 12.

Reading from victim impact statements, prosecutor Shiaroz Ahmed said the offences caused 'grief and disruption' as they drove apart what had been a 'tight-knit' family, as some members took Wood's side.

Wood's brother-in-law, who received black eyes, said the injuries made him cancel a family holiday and deterred him from going out.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

"I believe Dean knows people who may harm me," he said in the statement. "I am concerned that if he can do this to his own family, he could do similar, or worse, to other people."

Wood's nephew said his foot, which he believed was injured during the fall when he was knocked unconscious, was still not healed.

Describing himself as 'vulnerable', and suffering from anxiety, he said in his statement: “Going out still scares me. I fear that Dean will get someone else to hurt me.

"My life has been effectively brought to a standstill. The attack happened on my front doorstep, a place where I should feel safest."

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Wood, of previous good character, gave an identical account to police when he was interviewed ten days later, and made ‘full and frank admissions’.

On viewing CCTV footage of the attack Wood accepted his conduct was 'more than unacceptable,' the court heard.

Mr Hogarth said the breakdown of the family was caused by the nine-month delay in bringing the case to court, and the defendant had been advised not to contact any of his victims.

Wood, of Wilson Avenue, Kirkby, admitted assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on April 6.

On Thursday, he received 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with £120 hours of unpaid work.