Ex-drug addict stole car from Sutton drive to pay off old debt to his dealers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Imran Mozam was stopped on the A60 ten minutes after the £7,000 vehicle was reported stolen at 10.30pm on February 24, said Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting.

ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) camera checks revealed the legitimate plates were swapped for cloned plates within minutes of the theft taking place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mozam claimed he owned his own recovery company but this wasn't backed up in the police interview where he remained silent.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

The court heard he has a "lengthy" record of previous convictions, including dangerous driving from 2009.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said his offending “tailed off” after he received a custodial sentence in 2010.

He said the dad-of-three had drug issues and “fed his habit with various dishonest activities” until the birth of his children. Further unrelated convictions from 2021 related to the breakdown of his marriage, he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was approached by someone he owed money to from a long time ago,” said Mr Hogarth. “That debt was passed around and threats were made against him and his family.

“He wasn't able to go to the police. The plates and the key were given to him.

"He pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity and I am sure you will give him full credit.”

A probation officer confirmed that Mozam completed 100 hours of unpaid work as part of a community order imposed last June and he passed voluntary drug tests earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He currently has nine penalty points on his licence but Mr Hogarth argued disqualifying him would be unfair and prevent him from caring for his daughter.

Mozam, aged 45, of Carlton Hill, Carlton, Nottingham, admitted theft of a vehicle, the fraudulent use of a registration mark, and driving without insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on February 26.

Sentencing was adjourned until Thursday when he received an 18 month community order with a 31-day thinking skills programme and 120 hours of unpaid work.