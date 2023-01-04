Zak Forman, aged 29, of Lansbury Road, Edwinstowe, made no pleas when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday.

He is charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine on November 30, 2020, January 1, 2021, and between February 2, 2020, and January 2, 2021.

Nottingham Crown Court.

He was also charged with having an imitation air pistol on November 30, 2020.

Because the last charge is indictable-only, it must be heard at the Crown Court.

