Eastwood stalker made threats to kill and showed up at victim's workplace with a hammer

Mark Kirk, aged 40, sent a series of threatening messages to the woman saying he would stab her and destroy her life.

When police were called to her workplace at around 12.15pm on October 3 this year, they found Kirk had the hammer stuffed in the waistband of his trousers.

During an earlier incident, on 24 September 2022, Kirk had assaulted a family member of the woman by spitting at her and jabbing a key into her cheek.

Mark Kirk

Kirk, of Chewton Street, Eastwood, was jailed for a total of 22 months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Thursday (December 15).

Detective Constable Rachel Staley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said the victim was brave throughout the ordeal.

She said: “I’d like to commend this woman for her bravery throughout the ordeal Kirk subjected her to and I hope it brings her some comfort that he is now behind bars.

“Keeping women safe and supporting victims of this kind of unacceptable behaviour are priorities for the force.

“We treat reports of this nature incredibly seriously, listen to victims and will always do our very best to investigate and seek justice for them.”

Kirk was convicted of two counts of stalking involving fear of violence, one count of assault by beating and a further count of controlling behaviour.

Nottinghamshire Police urges victims of harassment, their friends and family to seek help and report it to the police at the earliest opportunity.

