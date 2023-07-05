Eastwood drink-driver crashed into central reservation returning from first date

Brett James slurred his words as he identified himself to police, following the crash in Gunthorpe, on June 17, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Lauren Hemsley, prosecuting, said a breath test showed he had 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

The court heard he has one previous conviction from 2000 for failing to give information after an accident.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

James, aged 42, of Mansfield Road, Eastwood, admitted drink-driving.

Debra Bell, mitigating, said he had not eaten all day and went out on a first date in Leicester where he drank two pints of lager.

She said: “He was driving home and believes an animal of some description ran out in front of him. He pulled up nearby and a member of the public came to his aid.

“For some reason he was told by the police he wouldn't lose his licence and he actually drove to court today.

“He has taken the news (of the inevitable driving ban) very badly.”

She said the ban would have an impact on the self-employed window and door fitter as he works alone and there is no-one else to do the driving.