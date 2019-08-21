Duo charged with affray in Kirkby

Two men have been charged with forcing their way into a Kirkby home and assaulting a man.

Jonathan Roe, 23, of Wollaton Road, Kirkby, and Luke Roe, 30, of Dukeries Crescent, Manton, both denied affray when they appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on March 17.

Both men elected to be tried at Nottingham crown Court, and they were granted unconditional bail to appear there on September 18.

For more of the latest court cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court, click here.