Latest Mansfield and Ashfield residents sentenced at Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Breach

Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Alan Severn, 43, of Sycamore Avenue, Kirkby, went to an address in Kirkby he was prohibited from doing so by a restraining order. He has been committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, as the breach of the order was committed nine days after it was issued. He will pay a £122 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Jamie Baugh, 30, of Booth Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, sent a number of messages via social media to someone he was prohibited from contacting by a restraining order. He has been given a community order with a programme requirement. He has been fined £461, pay a £85 surcharge and £250 in costs.

Miscellaneous

Patrick McGrath, 28, of Noel Street, Mansfield, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress. He also resisted a police constable in the execution of his duty. He has been conditionally discharged for 12 months, pay a £20 surcharge and £40 in costs.

Jane Richardson, 48, of Garratt Avenue, Mansfield, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress. She has been fined £40 and pay a £30 surcharge.

Amy Hunt, 24, of Carter Lane East, South Normanton, dishonestly failed to promptly notify the Department of Work and Pentions that there was a change in circumstances which she knew would affect her entitlement. She also failed to notify Mansfield District Council about the chance which she knew would affect her housing benefits. She has been conditionally discharged for two years and will pay a £20 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Adam Nicholson, 25, of Forest Avenue, Mansfield, was drunk and disorderly on Nottingham Road, Mansfield. He has been fined £40, pay a £32 surcharge and £40 in costs.

Lee Harvey, 37, of Greenwood Avenue, Huthwaite, sent a Facebook message which was, in whole or in part, indecent or grossly offensive in nature for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient. The court found the offence was aggravated due to the victim “being or presumed to be transgender”. He has been issued a community order with 100 hour of unpaid work. He will pay £100 in compensation, a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

David Parnill, 45, of Stoneyford Court, Sutton, used threatening, abusive or insulting word or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe violence would be used. He has been committed to eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months as the threats were made to emergency workers and the presence of a rifle. He will pay £200 in compensation.

Motoring

Jonathan Roe, 23, of Woolaton Road, Kirkby, drove an electric scooter, Go-Ped, while disqualified from driving and without insurance. His licence has been endorsed by six points and he has been fined £120, pay a £30 surcharge and £84.99 in costs.

Layton Tucker, 19, of Bonington Road, Mansfield, drove a vehicle with no insurance, without the correct licence and took the car without the consent of the owner. He also failed to stop when required to do so by a constable in uniform. He has been given a community order with 80 hours on unpaid work requirement, he has also been disqualified from driving for nine months. He will pay a £115 surcharge and £600 in costs.

Aaron Kirby, 31, of High Crescent, Kirkby, drove a vehicle while disqualified from driving and without insurance twice. He has been commited to prison for 19 weeks suspended for 18 months. He will pay a £115 surcharge, £85 in costs.

Patrick McLellan, 35, of Garabaldi Road, Forest Town, drove a vehicle with 57 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit. He has been fined £276, pay a £32 surcharge and £85 in costs. He has been disqualified from driving for 15 months,

Drugs

Cody James, 21, of Lime Tree Place, Rainworth, had on his possession a quantity of cannabis, a controlled B drug. He has been fined £133, pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Roy Allan, 49, of Markham Place, Shirebrook, had on his possession a quantity of cannabis, a class B drug. He has been fined £100, pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Theft

Elsie Bills, 35, of Lindsey Street, Mansfield, has been sentenced to 28 weeks in prison after stealing multiple fragrances form Debenhams, Mansfield. On August 6, she stole Armari fragrances for the shop worth £386. On August 7, she stole Yves Saint Laurent fragrances to the value of £604 from the shop and dishonestly made off without having paid for a taxi service worth £30. On August 8, she stole Calvin Klein fragrances to the value of £92 from Debenhams and assaulted a man. She also stole alcohol to the value of £144.33 from a Spar in Calver, Hope Valley and on another occasion stole alcohol to the value of £140.95 from the same shop. She will pay a £115 surcharge.

Callum Jackson, 37, of Gladstone Street, Mansfield stole muscle building powder to the value of £22.97 from Home Bargains, Mansfield. He also stole laundry products to the value of £15.98 form Poundstretcher, Mansfield. He has been sentenced to 12 weeks in prison suspended fro 12 months because of his aggravated record. He will pay a £122 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Jamie Cooke, 33, of New Street, Huthwaite, has been sentenced to 26 weeks in prison. He stole tobacco and meat products to the value of £15.70 from Hewitt Stores on Kirkby Folly Road, Sutton. He also stole tobacco to the value of £22.75 from B&M Bargains, Kirkby. He stole an energy drink and tobacco from Bargain Booze, Mansfield, worth £15.47 and stole cider and tobacco from Castelle Service Station, Warsop, worth £20.85. He committed the offence while serving a suspended sentence for four counts of theft. He also failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend. He will also pay £59.30 in compensation.

Damage

Toby Moore, 25, of Healdswood Street, Sutton, damaged the back door of a house with intent. He has been fined £80, pay a £30 surcharge and costs of £85.

Ryan Fletcher, 35, of Hilltop Avenue, Shirebrook, damaged a vehicle with intent. He has been fined £80, pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs.



Violence

Daryl Porter, 25, of Fairholme Drive, assaulted a police constable by beating her on Westgate, Mansfield. He also used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with the intent to cause that person to believe violence would be used. He has been committed to prison to 12 weeks suspended for 12 months ad it was a lengthy incident that was fulled by alcohol. He will also carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, pay £100 in compensation, £122 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Ryan Revill, 23, Cherry Grove, Warsop, assaulted a woman by beating her and damaged a table and chair with intent. He has been committed to 14 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. He was also issued a rehabilitation activity requirement. He will pay £300 in compensation, £115 surcharge and £300 in costs.