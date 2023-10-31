News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Drunken wedding guest hurled ‘wrong and disgusting’ homophobic abuse in Clipstone

A drunken wedding guest who hurled "wrong and disgusting" homophobic abuse at a fellow reveller at a Clipstone celebration has been landed with a £475 court bill.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 31st Oct 2023, 16:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

David McGee was asked to leave a reception held at Rufford Park Golf and Country Club, after being drunk and aggressive, on the night of June 4, said prosecutor Freddie Sail.

As he was given a lift by a relation of the bride he became argumentative and swung his arms around before getting out of the car on Sixth Avenue, in Clipstone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When McGee began shouting at his partner, his victim separated them and McGee hurled "wrong and disgusting" abuse at the man.

Most Popular
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

In a statement, his victim said the words made him feel “paranoid” if he should hold hands with his boyfriend in public, and added that McGee was "trying to belittle me because I am gay”, the court heard.

Read More
Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates C...

The court heard McGee has three previous convictions, but nothing of a similar nature, and was last in trouble for drunken and disorderly conduct in 2021.

McGee, who represented himself at the hearing, said: "It was a drunken mistake really and it won't be happening again."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He told the magistrates he earns £400 a week, but spent £250 on train fare and accommodation to attend the hearing.

McGee, aged 29, of Paulinus Road, Newton Aycliffe, Country Durham, admitted using threatening words, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He was fined £400 and was ordered to pay his victim £75 compensation.