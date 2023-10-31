Drunken wedding guest hurled ‘wrong and disgusting’ homophobic abuse in Clipstone

A drunken wedding guest who hurled "wrong and disgusting" homophobic abuse at a fellow reveller at a Clipstone celebration has been landed with a £475 court bill.

David McGee was asked to leave a reception held at Rufford Park Golf and Country Club, after being drunk and aggressive, on the night of June 4, said prosecutor Freddie Sail.

As he was given a lift by a relation of the bride he became argumentative and swung his arms around before getting out of the car on Sixth Avenue, in Clipstone.

When McGee began shouting at his partner, his victim separated them and McGee hurled "wrong and disgusting" abuse at the man.

In a statement, his victim said the words made him feel “paranoid” if he should hold hands with his boyfriend in public, and added that McGee was "trying to belittle me because I am gay”, the court heard.

The court heard McGee has three previous convictions, but nothing of a similar nature, and was last in trouble for drunken and disorderly conduct in 2021.

McGee, who represented himself at the hearing, said: "It was a drunken mistake really and it won't be happening again."

He told the magistrates he earns £400 a week, but spent £250 on train fare and accommodation to attend the hearing.

McGee, aged 29, of Paulinus Road, Newton Aycliffe, Country Durham, admitted using threatening words, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.